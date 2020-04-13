Tom hanks reappears with sparse hair on tv after beating Covid-19

Share it:

U.S.-The American actor Tom Hanks, is back on the small screen, this after having been hospitalized and overcome the Covid-19 disease, with his wife Rita, Wilson.

The actor Famous for playing Forest Gump and Castaway, was a special presenter on Saturday Night Live, a comedy show, in which guests should participate from home.

"It is good to be here, although it is also very rare to be here presenting‘ Saturday Night Live ’at home," Hanks said, speaking from his kitchen. "It's a weird time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is the whole SNL thing."

Last month Tom and his wife Rita Wilson got Covid-19 during their stay in Australia. so the actor took the opportunity to relate his experience with the disease, and joke a bit about the appearance he had, "since I was diagnosed I have been more than ever like the father of America: No one wants to be with me for a long time and it makes me uncomfortable to the agent "he joked, then revealed that the absence of hair was due to a movie he was filming.