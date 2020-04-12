Tom Hanks presents 'Saturday Night Live' from his kitchen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coronavirus crisis It has completely changed the structure of the television grid and the list of 2020 film premieres. Although it seems that only the 'streaming' continues with its plans with very few changes (such as the delay of series like 'Patria' and 'The Undoing 'and the stoppage of filming), programs like'Saturday night Live'refuse to cast closure. The obligation to stay at home is still in force, also in the United States, but the comedians of this legendary and long-running program have decided to continue in any way. And the presenter they have chosen could not be more significant.

Just one month after testing positive for COVID-19, the actor Tom Hanks He has put on a suit and tie to present the program, from his home kitchen! A historic moment that the renamed 'SNL At Home'has offered the public not only to liven up their confinement, but also to show that Hanks, one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, is perfectly. Well, he is bald, but he already explains in the first seconds of the monologue that we should not be scared: it is for the role he was playing in Australia, where he contracted the virus. Thus, he has released a battery of jokes in front of the camera, with questions from the "public" included, thus giving way to the usual 'sketches' that make up the program.

So it has been the full monologue:

"These weeks I have been the father of America more than ever because nobody wanted to approach me for a long time and also made everyone uncomfortable"Hanks jokes, showing us that he's already in top shape to keep working. Although, like everyone, it will have to wait. The actor had pending in March the premiere in Spain of his latest film, 'An extraordinary friend', for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In it she plays the famous presenter of children's programs Fred rogers, who, like Hanks right now, was struggling to give his audience a little hope.