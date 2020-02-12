Tom Hanks Announces Opening of the Academy Museum

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to all the awards, speeches and moments left by the 92nd edition of the Oscars, held last Sunday, there was one more announcement that made us happy at dawn. And it was finally made public when he would open the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the great museum that will honor the great names of the film industry. After years of waiting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally confirmed that this museum dedicated to the evolution and better samples of the film industry will open its doors next December. And he will do it with an exhibition of Hayao Miyazaki.

Even if Tom Hanks It was he who took the stage to make public the definitive date of inauguration of this museum that is located in the epicenter of the sector, in Los Angeles, the actor did not mention that one of the first exhibitions in its space it will be that of the Japanese filmmaker. And is that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will gather permanent and temporary exhibitions that allow the public to enjoy life behind the screen, putting on the table the ins and outs of the creative process and collaborative that carries a feature film. Mounted in direct collaboration with Studio Ghibli, this exhibition "will show some materials that had never left Ghibli" from films like 'My Neighbor Totoro ' Y 'Spirited Away '. There will be more than 200 sketches conceptual, character designs, cells, backgrounds, clips, layouts, storyboards and much more. In addition, the museum will offer a printed catalog, screenings in its cinemas on the premises, special events and "unique merchandise of Studio Ghibli".

Sounds good, right? For now, write this date: December 14, 2020. It is the exact date on which you can go through the doors of this long-awaited museum for the first time, and therefore, know aspects never seen of the great Miyazaki.