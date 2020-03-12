Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American actor Tom Hanks, 63, announced on March 12 that he is infected with the new coronavirus COVID-19 and that his wife, Rita Wilson, was also detected with the virus.

Through his social networks he released a statement to report on the current situations of him and his wife, where he reports that they realized that a member of the company that produces the biographical film of Elvis Presley, where they were recently for the pre-production, he was diagnosed with the virus.

Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks ’will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, right? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! A shared post by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 6:08 PDT





Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play it right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive, "it said in the statement.

Likewise, he commented that he is working closely with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have had direct contact with the individual.

In addition, he said that "The Hanks’ will be evaluated, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires, "and will keep all his followers informed about the situation.