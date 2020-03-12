Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actors' marriage made up of veterans Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has confirmed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that is already ravaging half the world and that can cause death in the elderly or with previous diseases that weaken their defenses.

The actor told in a statement published on his personal Instagram profile that he and Rita started feeling bad a few days ago with fever, chills and tiredness. After testing, it was confirmed that both test positive for coronavirus.

Now they say they are isolated from the rest of the nearby population, a state in which they will remain as long as public health requires. His followers are concerned that both are already 63 years old and enter the risk population where the virus can cause death.

See this post on Instagram Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks ’will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, right? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! A shared post by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 6:08 PDT

If there is something positive in this situation, it is that Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved and well-known stars in show business and that he has decided to make this public can help raise awareness among many people about this disease that was officially declared a pandemic yesterday. by the World Health Organization.