Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus and are now in quarantine

The Coronavirus continues to spread all over the world without distinguishing between nations or people and, as reported by the latest news, even the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has tested positive, together with wife Rita Wilson, to the coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and coronavirus, the actor and his wife are positive

The couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, which has been in Australia for a few weeks now for the pre-production of a film by Baz Luhrmann on the life of Elvis Presley, he would have contracted COVID-19 noticing it following a tampon after reporting some of the symptoms. Despite the decidedly difficult moment the actor of Forrest Gump Tom Hanks he didn't want to hide by writing on his profile Instagram an open heart message in which he tells of the first ones symptoms who sounded an alarm bell in his head, of exhaustion and the appearance of the first lines of fever: "Hello people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We felt a little tired, as if we had a cold and some muscle pain. Rita had chills that came and went. Even mild fever. To do things right, as is necessary in the world right now, we did the Coronavirus test and it tested positive"Explained the Oscar Prize with sincerity, which he then added"What to do now? Medical personnel have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks will be tested and isolated for as long as necessary for public health and safety. You can't do anything but have a day-to-day approach, can't you? We will keep you posted. Take care of yourself! Hanx!". Tom Hanks and the wife they are among the first celebrities to publicly admit to having contracted the COVID-19 trying from the first moment to sensitize the whole world population to take due precautions, to use masks, to stay at home and, last but not least, not to panic.

To give further information on the health conditions of the couple, who are currently in solitary confinement at the University Hospital of Gold Coast, it was the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet, who through a video posted on Instagram provided more information about the current state of her parents: "Yes, it's true. My parents have coronavirus. Crowds. They are both in Australia at the moment because my father is making a movie over there but I just talked to them on the phone. They are both fine (…). They are not worried, they are not moving but they are taking all the necessary precautions for their health, of course". So never like now #we're at home.

