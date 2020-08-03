Tom Ellis remembers #SaveLucifer founder who died of cancer: 'We will miss her a lot'

Share it:

Who follows Lucifer (but also those who are not fans of the show, given the media resonance of the thing) is certainly aware of the incredible media campaign set up some time ago to ask Netflix to renew the series with Tom Ellis for another season.

Campaign born from a huge fan of the show, Jane Wilson, which in a short time has incredibly succeeded in its intent by realizing the dream of an entire fan base. As often happens, however, behind a good story there is a much less cheerful one: unfortunately this also has Jane as its protagonist, died of cancer a few days ago.

The announcement was made by the Lucifan page, of which Wilson was admin, and immediately aroused the emotion of many fans of the series and of its protagonist: "Jane has always been very supportive and very kind. The way he lived and what he did for others are perfect examples of a true #lucifan, and there really miss a lot. My deepest affection for you and his family. With love"was the message from Tom Ellis in response to the post of the page.

In the last video released, meanwhile, Netflix gave us a new look at Lucifer's fifth season; the authors, however, spoke of the dual role of Tom Ellis in Lucifer calling it truly brilliant.