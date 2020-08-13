Tom Cruise, Woody Allen in his place in Eyes Wide Shut? Kubrick's crazy idea

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The role from co-star of Eyes Wide Shut is remembered as one of the best performances of Tom Cruise's career, but as revealed in the recent bio "Stanley Kubrick: American Filmmaker" things could have gone very differently.

In the book, author David Mikics indeed revealed the original list of actors wanted by Kubrick for his latest film. The director, who apparently was looking for an actor who also owned some "comic skills", had marked on his list such names as Steve Martin, Dustin Hoffman, Warren Beatty, Alan Alda, Albert Brooks, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Sam Shepard and even Woody Allen.

Mikics found this information in a "1980s notebook", confirming the fact that the list dates back several years before the project was developed. The author also confirmed that the director had been thinking about the cast of Eyes Wide Shut as early as the early 1970s.

"When Kubrick finally made his version of Eyes Wide Shut, he hired a non-comedy actor, Tom Cruise. Humor would be the protagonist's weapon of self-defense, but Kubrick decided to make him defenseless."

The book is currently available for pre-order, and will debut in bookstores on August 18th. Meanwhile, we refer you to the background on Cate Blanchett's cameo in Eyes Wide Shout.