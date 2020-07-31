Tom Cruise will destroy a real Polish bridge for Mission: Impossible 7: controversy breaks out

Share it:

The back-to-back production of Mission: Impossible 7 is Mission: Impossible 8 it started again after the stop caused by the coronavirus, and to get going right away it set its eyes on a real Polish bridge with the intention of blowing it up.

According to The First News, these explosive plans have caused quite a few controversy among the locals since a fringe of residents would begin to express their opposition to the thing. The bridge in question, which was originally built in 1909 in the Polish village of Pilchowice, has been declared unusable since 2016, when its deterioration was deemed too extensive for public use.

Since he no longer provides his honored bridge service, Deputy Minister of Culture Pawel Lewandowski has argued that it cannot be legally considered a monument and that, according to what is guaranteed by the production, "only a small part of it will be destroyed during filming". Lewandowski is inclined to give the green light also because he is convinced that the production of Mission: Impossible will bring global attention to the town.

"I wouldn't be so picky about considering the Pilchowicki bridge as a monument", he has declared. "It has been in ruins for years, is abandoned and has no value. Not all old things are monuments. The law clearly states that a monument is only what has social, artistic or scientific value. In art and culture that value emerges only when there is a relationship between the cultural object and people. So if an object is unused, or unavailable, it has no such value. Therefore it is not a monument. And only a small part of it will be destroyed during filming."

Moreover the income that would come thanks to the investments of Tom Cruise and associates in the future they could, who knows, allow, among other things, the total renovation of the bridge. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

