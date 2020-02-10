Tom Cruise trains for even more dangerous scenes in Mission Impossible 7 and 8

Share it:

Last year the future arrival of Mission Impossible 7 and 8, directed again by Christopher McQuarrie, the director responsible for the success of Secret Nation and Fallout.

As always, the central character will be Ethan hunt, who do you interpret Tom cruise since 1996. The actor is one of those brave men who do not need a double action and perform their own risk scenes, something that in the past has caused accidents that forced the shooting to be paralyzed, such as when he broke his ankle rolling Mission Impossible 6.

Nevertheless, far from finally resorting to the figure of a specialist or lowering the risk Of these scenes, McQuarrie has confirmed to the Empire podcast that the actor and producer is wanting to raise the bar with even more risk. Of course, without getting into an astronaut suit or go to space, as many fans anticipated.

"Cruise will not go to space or lack it (to overcome its risky scenes). (…) We have discovered three obscene things that are making me terrified, that make the helicopter chase (in Fallout) look like a children play. (Tom Cruise) He is training and he calls me and describes what he is doing and I laugh and cheer him up, then I hang up and throw up in a bucket. He is training quite intensely now. "

At the moment the plot of these two projects is unknown, which will arrive in summer of 2021 and summer of 2022 respectively. Thanks to Production Weekly we know that its provisional title is "Libra", but it does not clarify much, does it? Especially if we consider that the code name of Mission Impossible: Fallout will be "Gemini".

