Entertainment

Tom Cruise throws himself into the void on the set of Mission Impossible 7: the video is breathtaking

September 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Yesterday Christopher McQuarrie announced the return to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 with a photo of a launch pad immersed in a breathtaking location, and now we can finally see which stunt it was used for.

As you can see below, in fact, a video of Tom Cruise riding down the ramp and then launch into a real one leap into the void. Judging from the images, the shooting went off without a hitch, and the actor returned to the ground thanks to the use of a parachute.

Written and directed by McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series made by the director later Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and the most recent Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The cast, in addition to Cruise, will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, while among the new entries we will find Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.

READ:  5 news in August on Amazon Prime Video, from Mortal Machines to Dagmar

McQuarrie, we remember, will start filming Mission: Impossible 8 immediately after finishing those of the seventh chapter: it should in fact have a single story divided into two parts, as it seems to suggest also the planned release just one year later (November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022).

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.