Tom Cruise throws himself into the void on the set of Mission Impossible 7: the video is breathtaking

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday Christopher McQuarrie announced the return to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 with a photo of a launch pad immersed in a breathtaking location, and now we can finally see which stunt it was used for.

As you can see below, in fact, a video of Tom Cruise riding down the ramp and then launch into a real one leap into the void. Judging from the images, the shooting went off without a hitch, and the actor returned to the ground thanks to the use of a parachute.

Written and directed by McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series made by the director later Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and the most recent Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The cast, in addition to Cruise, will also see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, while among the new entries we will find Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.

McQuarrie, we remember, will start filming Mission: Impossible 8 immediately after finishing those of the seventh chapter: it should in fact have a single story divided into two parts, as it seems to suggest also the planned release just one year later (November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022).