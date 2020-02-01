Tom Cruise takes up the flight very well

Paramount

The one that will be instead will be Jennifer Connelly. Is she the new love interest of the pilot? His character is known to be the female protagonist of the film: a single mother who runs a local bar near the naval base. Ballots for Maverick to have something with her, there is.

There are more names in the sequel, which have been released: Jon Hamm Y Ed harris, whose roles remain in mystery. Too Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Kara Wang, Jack schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond lee, Lyliana Wray Y Greg Tarzan Davis They will be present. Now we know the faces of these new pilots. Below you have the images.

Cruise, now 57, has been a great mentor for new faces. This was confirmed by Jay Ellis.

3. 'Top Gun, Maverick' Director

The death of the director of 'Top Gun', Tony Scott, in August 2012, it paralyzed any progress in the project, which led to speculation that the film would not finally be made. First mentioned Francis Ford Coppola as a possible director, but Cruise confirmed that Joseph Kosinski I took the reins of the project in 2017.

Kosinski ('Tron: Legacy', 'Oblivion' and 'Heroes in Hell') will work from a script written by Peter craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller Y Zack Stentz.

Four. 'Top Gun, Maverick' Synopsis

More than three decades have passed and the world is moving forward. "Now it's a different world, so you can't redo the first movie. Has to adapt"Kosinski declared." The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. At that time, they had not been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that time. Now, here in 2017, the Navy has been at war for 20 years. "The producer Jerry Bruckheimer commented that in this update, the struggle between unmanned aircraft and piloted piloted aircraft is squeezed: "The concept is basically, are human pilots obsolete because of drones? Maverick will show you that it is not. They will come back to stay".

However, according to the filmmaker, fans can still expect to see a lot of actions similar to the previous one: "Of course, I want to recreate the experience of that movie, to give you a vision of the world of naval aviation and what it is like to be in a fighter plane".

5. Drones against fighter planes

It has been a long way to reach 'Top Gun: Maverick', and the first part has always been very present in all who made it. Cruise has always supported the creation of a sequel.

The new story will mix rookie pilots with veterans while trying to adapt to new technologies and the drone war. Although technological advances will be present, the actor admitted that "it would be fun to get into those planes"And it seemed so funny that it is what he has insisted since the beginning of the project. In 2014, the actor said he was in talks with Bruckheimer, collaborating on a follow-up script, before suggesting that he would only make the film if I could really fly the jets. "I would like to fly again, but we have to do all the practical jets, not through CGI", said. "If we can solve this, and the Department of Defense allows us to do it, it will be fun".

Cruise, a committed actor wherever they are, is going to take command. But not in the most reliable way. He learned to fly a helicopter for 'Mission Impossible: Fallout', so it was easy for his commitment to be the same with this lap. As Paramount has assured, the actor will get on a plane, but not a combat one, because it is forbidden by law in the United States that civilians handle combat airplanes. However, taking into account production, we assume that the result will be most credible.

In the early days of December, Cruise has been sighted Lake Tahoe, shooting action scenes for the film. Scenes have already been shot in San Diego and Nevada, but production on Lake Tahoe, located in the middle of the two states, sounds much more intense, since production has featured cameras suspended between trees to capture Tom through from the forest, and many military planes landing at the lake airport. Very in the line of an action actor as he is.

6. 'Top Gun, Maverick' Soundtrack

A large part of the success of 'Top Gun' was its 80's soundtrack. The German composer Harold faltermeyer will return for the continuation score, but will not do it alone. Hans Zimmer will work in the second part with Faltermeyer.

However, one of the big questions when it comes to music is the availability of Kenny Loggins to reinterpret 'Danger Zone'.

And what about 'Take my breath away'? Because Berlin theme (written by Giorgio Moroder) has gone down in history as the main song of 'Top Gun'. Will there be a new version?

7. 'Top Gun, Maverick' Images

Little by little we have been able to see photos, from the first shared by Cruise, some of the shooting and the Maverick in his fifties.

First image of ’Top Gun 2: Maverick’ Paramount pictures

In December 2018, with the release of Blu ray from 'Mission Impossible: Fallout', Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, director of the film, and one of the scriptwriters of this second part of 'Top Gun', interrupted the filming of this new sequel to talk about the setting of motion smoothing, which tends to be activated automatically on many high definition televisions.

And finally, finally! We saw the first official poster of the film, which can not overflow more nostalgia.