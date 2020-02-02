Tom Cruise needed Navy permission for 'Top Gun Maverick'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already know the dangerous hobby he has Tom Cruise to perform the same risk sequences. In fact, sometimes it seems that he makes movies just to carry out his dreams of sport and extreme adventures. It seems that, after 6 installments of 'Mission impossible', the most intrepid actor in Hollywood still wants to try new things. At 57, Cruise returns to get into the plane pilot with the second and expected delivery of 'Top Gun'. In the trailer that tops this entry, a scene is shown in which Maverick's plane flies very low. Joseph Kosinski, the director of the film, has told Enterteinment Weekly how complicated it was to get permission for Cruise and the team to perform that dangerous sequence.

For the sequence in which Tom has to fly at an extremely low attitude we need a special permission from the Navy. It was one of the most extreme aerial sequences that we could think of. In addition, we make a takeoff and a real landing from a freighter that nobody in cinema had done before. "Tom saw all the aviation dreams he had fulfilled."

Three decades later, and becoming a test pilot, a new mission will once again push Pete "Mavericks" Mictchels' driving skill to the limit. The cast, trailers, images, plot and everything we know about 'Top Gun Maverick' is here, but we are already advancing that will be released on July 17.