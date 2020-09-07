Tom Cruise is back on the set of Mission: Impossible and is already beating his hands

Share it:

The shooting of the mega-production composed by Mission: Impossible 7 e Mission: Impossible 8, the new chapters of the saga with Tom Cruise which will be shot back-to-back, have finally started again in these hours.

The evidence was provided by the Daily Mail, which paparazzi the superstar interpreter of Ethan Hunt on the colossal set of the double-film: cAs you can see in the photo below, Tom Cruise showed up at work with the official mask, while clicking on the link of the source you will also witness the rehearsals of a fight that the Oscar-nominated actor carried out with one of the stunt-men.

The production has had to face some hiccups lately, in addition to the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus, first for the controversy about the alleged destruction of a historic bridge, for the explosion of a motorcycle and finally for the use of cruise ships in Norway. We remind you that the release dates of the two films, both written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, are still scheduled for November 2021 and November 2022 respectively.

Rebecca Ferguson will return in both Cruise co-produced sequels, as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg e Henry Czerny, with Vanessa Kirby who will resume his role from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Among the new entries also Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham e Esai Morales, all cast for roles currently unknown.