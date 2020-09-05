Tom Cruise hands over to Alan Ritchson for the Prime Video reboot

Share it:

Earlier this year we learned that Amazon Prime Video was working on a TV series about Jack Reacher, an iconic character brought by Tom Cruise at the cinema between 2012 and 2016. Now, the platform has announced to the world the name of the one who will inherit the baton: it is the actor Alan Ritchson.

Best known for his roles in Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue Mountain State e Smallville, Ritchson will play the former policeman and soldier in the adaptation born from the collaboration between Amazon Prime Video, Skydance TV e Paramount TV Studios. The character of Reacher, with a thousand plus one facets and unlikely adventures, has made his way between heroes and mortal situations thanks to the saga of Lee Child novels, whose twenty-fourth chapter entitled The past does not die arrived in Italy just this year.

Unlike Cruise, not famous for his height, Ritchson will better reflect the proportions of the character, described as an athletic and lethal soldier almost 2 meters tall with over 110 kg of muscle. Although plot details are not yet known, many predict that the series will be a reboot of the whole story of the protagonist and who will draw inspiration above all from Dangerous Area, the first novel of the saga published in 1997.

Alongside Ritchson there will also be the regista Christopher McQuarrie, this time in the role of executive producer: the filmmaker is in fact a true expert in the spy franchises having directed the first adaptation Jack Reacher: The decisive test and also Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation e Fallout.