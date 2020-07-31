Tom Cruise and the monstrous space budget: how did he get it?

Share it:

A few days ago the dizzying amount made available to Tom Cruise for his film in space was disclosed and, despite the initial perplexity, the next question was: how did you convince Universal to pay such a sum?

According to some sources reported by Deadline, a simple phone call would have been enough for the skyscraper stuntman. Cruise allegedly called a meeting on Zoom with the director Doug Liman, who will also write the script, and Christopher McQuarrie, screenwriter and director d Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout.

What others thought would have been an impossible feat, for Cruise was a simple chat: the actor received the ok without even having a script, still being written, but it seems that Universal thought the idea of ​​making the first film shot in space seemed too much of an idea not to sign the $ 200 million check.

As revealed so far, Elon Musk and his SpaceX they will be active partners in production, as well as NASA, and it is possible that both agencies allocate gods extra funds for filming, since such a budget can be considered immense for common shootings, but certainly not for realizing it in gravity 0.

According to the first rumors McQuarrie will remain on Earth in the role of general supervisor of the project and producer, while Cruise (obviously) and perhaps Liman would operate in the space station on which the film will be set. Little is known about the various pieces of the puzzle, except that the reckless trio would have witnessed first-hand space launches in the past few months, both before and after the announcement of the ambitious production,