Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp exaggerated: the sagas memorabilia at auction for 6 million!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Prop Store’s Live Entertainment Memorabilia auction, hosted in Hollywood on August 26 and 27, sold a total of $ 6.2 million for iconic film and television memorabilia.

This is Prop Store’s first-ever live auction, and was broadcast worldwide from the seller’s Los Angeles office: it included a large collection of original artwork, props and costumes, which all together have benefited from hundreds of bidders from all over the globe during the live streaming.

“The Prop Store’s first Live Entertainment Memorabilia auction in Los Angeles was a resounding success“said Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store.”We thank the numerous film buffs and collectors who attended the event and look forward to our next auction, which will take place later this year from our London office.“.

The most expensive item sold was the fighter pilot’s helmet Top Gun worn by Tom Cruise in Tony Scott’s 1986 cult hit, which sold for $ 325,000. The second highest bid came for Star Wars, with the original 1977 Darth Vader costume sold for $ 287,000 dollars. In total, twenty-three expensive memorabilia were sold: among them also the scissorhands of Edward scissor hands worn by Johnny Depp, sold for $ 22 thousand dollars.

For other insights, we refer you to Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s Everycult and Johnny Depp’s best interpretations.