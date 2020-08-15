Tom Cruise admitted: "No one is allowed to run alongside me in my films"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tom Cruise, one of the most acclaimed and famous Hollywood superstars in the world, is apparently particularly jealous not only when it comes to dangerous stunts, but also when it comes to running.

If you have seen one of his many films, surely you will have seen him wave his arms and whiz from one side of the frame to the other by rotating his legs, according to his unique style of running: well, apparently the moment of the race is only his contract and no one can steal the show.

He revealed it Annabelle Wallis, co-star of Cruise in the reboot de The Mummy, who in a recent promotional interview with The Hollywood Reporter claimed that during the shoot he asked the star about Mission: Impossible to run together in a scene. He, as if it were the most natural thing in the world and that demanded an incredible affront, looked at her and replied: "Nobody can run with me in front of the camera".

In the end, quite exceptionally, Cruise changed his mind after seeing how diligently Wallis began to show up at the gym every day to train on the treadmill next to her colleague's. The actress called the moment "better than an Oscar", and added: "It's literally on another level and, yes, I took a whim, as one of the things to do before I die. I wanted to run around the screen with him, but at first he said no. He said: 'No one is allowed to run with me on screen', and I said, 'But look, I'm really good as a runner'. To convince him I had to pass a test with the treadmill, he timed me. It was more fun than winning an Oscar. And I hope the questions about him never end, I love talking about Tom Cruise!"

For other news we remind you that in the past few hours the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 have been interrupted due to an accident on the set that caused a motorcycle to explode, although fortunately no one was injured. Furthermore, Christopher McQuarrie shed some light on the controversial question of the historical bridge.