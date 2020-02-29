 Tom Austen in the first images of the Marvel’s Helstrom set

Share it:

We had been many weeks without having news about the series “Marvel’s Helstrom” that prepares the still existing division of Marvel Television for Hulu, and now we receive the first images of this shooting, which have been slow to arrive since it began recording in October. Really these pictures took them Canadagraphs a month ago, but they have been kept in a drawer until this week they have seen the light.

Apparently, these images correspond to filming of the seventh episode of the series in Vancouver and in them we see the leading actor Tom Austen. These are less revealing than you might expect as we really see him dressed as a civilian, nothing really offering clues about the character of Daimon Hellstrom as such. It is simply a scene in which Tom walks down a street, looks at a shop window, takes out his phone, writes on it and finally walks away. They also reveal, although there are no images, that the same day was shot in a scene in an alley where several cars from the San Francisco Police Department were involved.

Remember that the initial plans of this series were to be part of a mini-universe based on the horror that was going to be mounted in Hulu along with other series such as “Marvel’s Ghost Rider”, although finally these plans were discarded when Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television. In fact, the future of “Marvel’s Helstrom” beyond its first season, which will premiere in Hulu in this 2020.

