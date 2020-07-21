Toluca terminated Fernando Tobio's contract after the defender denounced that they made him train with coronavirus
Toluca terminated Fernando Tobio's contract after the defender denounced that they made him train with coronavirus
July 20, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Toluca terminated Fernando Tobio's contract after the defender denounced that they made him train with coronavirus
- Mario Sports, the brand renewed by Nintendo: the series could return
- Date A Bullet: the spin-off of Date a Live debuts soon in the cinema, here is the first teaser
- PS4 resists PS5: Sony still promises 'much on the way' on the console
- Sword Art Online: Alicization, the director: "Violence? Required, the anime is more mature"
- Mortal Shell: the Beta involved over 350,000 players
- Deputies urged Conade and the Ministry of Health a protocol for high-performance athletes
- Fate / Stay Night: Saber is ready for summer with Misakicos cosplay
Add Comment