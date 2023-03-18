Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans who have recently started watching the show have come to the right place since this article has information about things that fans don’t know about the show.

The show is loved by a lot of people all over the world, which is why it has become so well-known.

Let’s find out when Season 2 of Tokyo Ravens will come out, who will be in it, and where we can watch it.

Tokyo Ravens came out as a gentle novel for the first time in 2010. In the same year, it was made into a manga. Shounen Ace put out a new issue every month. The story is written by Kohei Azzano.

In 2013, it was made into an anime. Funimation licenced the anime, and local networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, etc. showed it on their screens. From Oct. 9, 2013, to March 26, 2014, 24 episodes were shown.

The Tokyo Ravens manga had to be renewed for a second season on July 23, 2022. As time went on, it became less likely that there would be a second season. But 8bit studio is still open and running.

The renewal of the an anime is contingent upon an array of things, and the people who make the decision take what they hear very seriously. Since anime is made to make money, sales of DVDs and popularity are important.

The choice again for new season will also depend on how much source material is available. The season 2 of Tokyo Ravens will depend on all of these important things.

Since May 20, 2010, to Oct. 20, 2018, Kohei Azano wrote and Sumihei Ran drew the Tokyo Ravens light novel. But, sadly, it’s no longer happening.

There are 16 books in the series, plus four more. The first finale of a anime was based on the first nine books. The last pieces of source material are the seven volumes.

People really liked Tokyo Ravens, and since then, fans have been asking for a second season. Again, Tokyo Raven is based on the gentle novel Kohei Azano, which was drawn by Sumihei.

Tokyo Ravens is a great story about a special kind of magical powers called Onmyoudou, as well as romance, fantasy, as well as cliffhangers.

The supernatural parts of the story make it interesting to different kinds of people. This show started in late 2013 but had 24 episodes before it ended in 2014.

It was then dubbed into English in 2014. This show was full of surprises that kept the audience’s attention.

After the first episode of Tokyo Ravens aired, the season was a hit with viewers because of the exciting fantasy story.

Even the responses from the critics were good. Fans still are waiting for a follow-up to go deeper into the magical comedy.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Tokyo Ravens probably won’t air, and there are a few reasons for this. Yes, the end of the show hasn’t been officially announced, but everybody has been going to wait for nine years.

The stock material from the light novel could be used to begin another 12-episode season. If the show is brought back, a new season could start in 2024. If we find out anything new regarding Tokyo Ravens Season 2, we’ll let you know.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Cast

Tokyo Ravens hasn’t been picked up again yet. So it’s hard to say who will voice the characters in Season 2 of Tokyo Ravens. However the show is renewed, the voice actors from the first season will be back for sure. Here are the people who did the voices:

Clifford Chapin gave Harutora Tsuchimikado’s voice.

Austin Tindle acted in Doman Ashiya’s (child) voice.

Caitlin Glass dubbed Natsume Tsuchimikado.

Touji Ato was voiced by Ian Sinclair, Jin Ohtomo was done by J. Michael Tatum, Suzuka Dairenji was done by Jad Saxton, Jarrod Greene did Reiji Kagami’s voice, and Joel McDonald did Zenjirou Kogure.

Tenma Momoe’s voice was done by Josh Grelle, Kyoko Kurahashi’s voice was done by Leah Clark, Doman Ashiya’s (old) voice was done by Michael Johnson, Kon’s voice was done by Monica Rial, and Miyo Kurahashi’s voice was done by Wendy Powell.

Takaomi Kanasaki was in charge of directing Tokyo Ravens. Produced by Kazuhiro Kanemitsu, Michio Kaiba, Mitsutoshi Ogura, Nobue Osamu, and Saki Kondo.

Written by Hideyuki Kurata.

Music by Maiko Iuchi.

Studio- Eight Bit

Licensed by Funimation & Medialink.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Trailer

No return has been confirmed, so there will be no new trailer. From what we know, filming hasn’t even started yet. It looks like it will take a while.

But watch this space, because we’ll let you know as soon as we find out anything. You could indeed watch the trailer for the last season below.

Tokyo Ravens Season 2 Plot

Even though Tsuchimikado Harutora is from a well-known Onmyoji family, she can’t see “spirit energy.”

So, he has already been living in peace with his friends at an Onmyo branch school. His childhood friend Tsuchimikado Natsume’s heir to a head family shows up one day unexpectedly.

After a ritual goes wrong, demons attack the city of Tokyo. For spiritual beings, the Onmyoujis have had to clean the city. They are individuals who can see ghosts and control the power of spirits.

After this happened, schools were set up to teach Onmyoujis how to do their jobs. Tsuchimikado Harutora is the most important person in the story. He is an Onmyouji who is rooted and can’t see spiritual energy.

He has fun to his friends inside the country every day because he can’t do anything else. Natsume, this same heir to a main family, has known Harutora since they were kids.

Natsume, an Onmyouji with a lot of talent, is called a genius. He is in charge of his whole family, which travels to Tokyo to research Onmyouji.

Harutora is opposed to being Onmyuoji and tries to avoid his responsibilities, but he can’t get away from his fate. After he loses his best friend and remembers what he promised Natsume, he decides to go to a good school in Tokyo.

Harutora joins Natsume’s team and trains in Tokyo to fight this same 12 Heavenly Generals. During World War I, the Japanese used a powerful technique called onmyodo.

Later, the notorious Yakou Tsuchimikado did a ritual called the “Taizan Fukun Ritual,” which would eventually make Japan a powerful country.

But the ritual fails catastrophically, leading to what has come to be known as that of the “Great Spiritual Disaster,” an event that still haunts the whole of Japan to this day.

Also, the Onmyo Agency has been set up to keep an eye on any supernatural happenings in the area and fight any ghosts or demons that made their way to the real world.

Today, on myodu it is more refined, easier to use, and more modern. It is even used in medicine and technology.

But not everyone can afford this power. For example, Harutora, a representative of a few branch families of the Tsuchimikado, was born without any spiritual power.

Even though he was born into a well-known myoji family, his life is becoming pointless because he has no spiritual power and can’t do anything.

But he does remember making a promise to his able to engage childhood friend Natsume, who is the heir to the Tsuchimikado family and is thought to be Yakou’s reincarnation.

Even though he came from a bad family, all Harutora ever would want was to live a normal, peaceful life.

But when a group from the Onmyo Agency tries to bring back the same tragedy that brought down Japan two years ago, john decides to take control of the situation by fighting with Natsume as her shikigami.