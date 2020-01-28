Entertainment

Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower: Eiichiro Oda celebrates its fifth anniversary with limited shikishi

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Japan, ONE PIECE it is a real phenomenon. There are in fact many places dedicated exclusively to the popular work of Eiichiro Oda, between the Mugiwara Store and restaurants inspired by the Baratie. Among these, the famous Tokyo Tower stands out, an Eochian attraction that dedicated an entire floor to ONE PIECE.

Five years have passed since the attraction was installed in the Tokyo Tower and, to celebrate the anniversary, Eiichiro Oda himself comes into play. ONE PIECE mangaka prepared two shikishis which will be available in a limited edition for those who will participate in the attractions on the Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower these days.

The two illustrations, featured in Comic Natalie's tweet at the bottom, as well as reciting the thanks and the celebrations for the anniversary, present a couple of characters where the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy is naturally present. In the first shikishi, Straw Hat is at Sanji's side while together they make a five with the fingers; in the second, however, he is at the side of his adoptive brother Sabo: Luffy bites a piece of meat into the hands of the revolutionary who is not happy at all.

On the Tokyo Tower, the twentieth anniversary of the ONE PIECE anime was also celebrated this year. What will the future hold for this anime room?

