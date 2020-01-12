Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore for Switch: new video on the combat system

Share it:

The developers of Intelligent Systems and the leaders of Atlus plunge us back into the sparkling atmospheres of Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore to show us a video dedicated to the combat system of this JRPG that is now close to arriving on Nintendo Switch.

Despite the few years since the release of theoriginal edition on Wii U, the remake of the title for Switch promises to evolve every aspect of the graphics sector and the game system, as evidenced by the new video focused on the combat sessions.

In its current-gen guise, the FE Encore edition of the crossover between Shin Megami Tensei is Fire Emblem it boasts all the contents of the first title and several additions that will certainly please Atlus fans of JRPG.

The innovations introduced by the Japanese authors, in fact, will not be limited to albeit an important graphic restyling and an increase in resolution but will impact on the playability with the entry, for example, of the dungeon Suction area and one EX Story completely new which will expand the already rich range of missions offered to us by the basic title: by participating in these activities it will then be possible to unlock new clothes, accessories and songs to listen to Fortuna Entertainment. Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore is slated for release January 17 strictly exclusively on Nintendo Switch: if you missed it, here you will find the announcement video of Nintendo Direct.