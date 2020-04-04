Entertainment

Tokyo Mew Mew – Amiche Vincenti will return with a new anime series

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The countdown started on the Tokyo Mew Mew ended today, surprisingly revealing the production of a second anime series entitled Tokyo Mew Mew New. The announcement matches the 20th birthday of the work of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi and the 65th anniversary of Nakayoshi, the monthly magazine in which the manga was serialized.

In addition to the title it was revealed that the dubbing agency Swallow, currently linked to Pony Canyon, has opened a call for the role of the protagonist Ichigo Momomiya. The auditions will be held until the end of summer and are aimed at all girls under 30, including elementary school students. Candidates will have to perform in various singing, dance and voice acting sessions, in order to fully capture the spirit of the idol.

The first anime series of Tokyo Mew Mew, broadcast in Japan from April 6, 2002 to March 29, 2003, met with an excellent success mainly thanks to the charisma of its protagonists. In 2004 the anime arrived in our homeland thanks to the efforts of Mediaset, and following the Japanese example it quickly became popular among younger girls. At the moment it is not clear whether this new project should act as a sequel or a reboot.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the return of this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other interesting news instead, we refer you to the announcement of Tiger & Bunny 2 and the new Granblue Fantasy series.

