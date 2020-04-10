Tokyo Ghoul's "Unravel" Opening, sung in one breath live by the talented TK

Share it:

When it comes to the best Opening Souls of all time, one cannot fail to mention unravel, the 2014 masterpiece written and sung by Toru "TK" Kitajima of Ling Tosite Sigure. The track has been talked about for more than 5 years and given the incredible success achieved in terms of streaming, the singer-songwriter decided to make a small gift to the fans.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the artist's extraordinary performance at the microphones of THE FIRST TAKE, the famous YouTube channel on which live performances of the best Japanese singers are uploaded weekly. In this case TK sang on a slightly different base, rearranged with a more docile sound and composed only of piano and violin.

THE FIRST TAKE format requires guests to sing – and possibly play – one of their most famous pieces in one breath, without vocal mixes and above all without making mistakes; not surprisingly, the channel's motto is "There is only one rule. One take only ". The YouTube channel exploded after LiSA's performance, gaining hundreds of thousands of subscribers and nearly 60 million total views. Recently the format has gone viral again thanks to the performance of Avu-chan, who counted the "Kean" Opening by Dororo.

