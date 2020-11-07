Tokyo Ghoul: who are the clowns and what do they want? Here’s what we know

The Clowns, or Pierrots, are a group of Ghouls who have made their appearance in Tokyo Ghoul history. The entry of this hedonistic and terrifying group immediately showed the destructive force at its disposal. But who they really are and what they want remains a mystery.

The information we have on this organization is in fact very little, we only know that they move in groups, they meet occasionally and they wear a clown mask. The only purpose currently stated by the Clowns is that they “have the last laugh”. Exactly what this statement means remains a mystery to this day.

Apparently this group acts out of pure fun, yet they play a pivotal role in the Tokyo Ghoul story. The CCG also tried to investigate the Clowns but their databases are also poor in information. The only certain thing is that the investigators do not like to run into these shady characters.

For now this is all we know, but we are sure that slowly too this mystery will be revealed to us. Waiting for new details, we remind you that the masks inspired by the world of Tokyo Ghoul have been placed on the market. For the more curious we also leave you an in-depth analysis on how Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul would be if he were the hero of Demon Slayer or Naruto.