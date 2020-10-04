Tokyo Ghoul: the solitary life of Touka Kirishima, halfway between two worlds

In Tokyo Ghoul society is divided in two, the human one and the nocturnal and ravenous one of the ghouls, frightening creatures that eat human flesh. But there are characters who live halfway between the two worlds, such as Touka Kirishima for example. What are its ideals?

Unlike the ghouls and radicalists of the Aogiri Tree, Touka Kirishima just wants live his daily life in a peaceful way, being able to move among humans without problems of any kind. This great desire is also the legacy left to her by her father; an inheritance that his brother Ayato ardently refuses.

The Kirishima brothers grew up uniquely with their father Arata, a good and kind ghoul who strongly believed in coexistence between his race and the human one. But suddenly the CCG investigators brutally killed him, while setting out to search for his two children. This is where the rift between Touka and Ayato was created. While the girl meant carry on his father’s ideals, Ayato decided to abandon himself to his ghoul instincts.

Following this ominous event, Touka began working at the Anteiku café, a mysterious meeting place for the protagonists of Tokyo Ghoul. The bar donated new life to the young girl, who was thus able to realize his dream and that of his father, but the arrival of Ken Kaneki has revolutionized his being. By not sharing mutual opinions on the coexistence between ghoul and human society, a clear fracture was born between the two, which however seems ready to heal. To prevent Covid-19 infection, protect yourself with these Tokyo Ghoul masks.