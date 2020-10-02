Tokyo Ghoul: the dark secret of the Anteiku, a meeting place for Ghouls and humans

What seemed to be a very common bar, for Ken Kaneki, star of Tokyo Ghoul, has become a lifeline. Anteiku is the meeting place for the Ghouls of the 20th ward; let’s discover all its secrets.

In the work created by Sui Ishida, the world is divided between the common human civilization and the dark underground universe of the Ghouls, frightening beings who persecute men during the night. The protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul has become half monster when, following an accident, he was unknowingly transplanted the organs of a Ghoul. Once transformed, the boy found himself fighting his new cannibal nature.

Looking for a place that could answer your questions, Ken takes refuge in the Antiiku, a very common bar, but only in appearance. Anteiku is actually a neutral territory, where both humans and ghouls can coexist peacefully. Finally in a safe place, Ken starts working in the bar, where he is again taught to live. Lost halfway between two worlds, here Kaneki finally manages to find his refuge. The beloved protagonist came to life in this one in a stunning fan made 3DCG Tokyo Ghoul animation. If you don’t want to become a Ghoul too, check out the new line of Tokyo Ghoul masks.