Tokyo Ghoul S, the live-action film arrives on Amazon Prime Video with the Italian dubbing

September 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few moments ago, Dynit announced the arrival in Italy of Tokyo Ghoul S, the second live-action taken from the manga by Sui Ishida. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video, both with the original dubbing and with the local one.

We remind you that Tokyo Ghoul S is the sequel to Tokyo Ghoul – It Film, first feature film released in 2017 and available on Prime Video and VVVVID. The direction of the film was entrusted to the duo composed of Takuya Kawasaki e Kazuhiko Hiramaki, the screenplay a Chuji Mikasano (Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, Tokyo Ghoul: Re) and the music a Tomomi Oda e Naruyoshi Kikuchi. The film was very successful in Japan.

The Italian cast is led by Andrea Oldani, here as Ken Kaneki, while Martina Felli lent his voice to the young Touka. Among others we find: Mattia Bressan (Tsukiyama), Matteo Zanotti (Nishio) Matteo De Mojana (Hide), Gianmarco Ceconi (Furuta), Federica Simonelli (Itori), Valentina Pallavicino (Kimi) and Claudio Ridolfo (Ogura). By clicking on the link at the bottom you can directly access the film page.

What do you think of it? Will you recover this film? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you want to refresh your memory instead, we suggest you take a look at our review of Tokyo Ghoul – The Film, the first of the two live-action.

