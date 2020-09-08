Tokyo Ghoul S: review of the live action sequel to Sui Ishida’s work

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unfortunately, not always, at least until today, the live action adaptations of the anime have managed to meet the favor of the public, now for the low budget made available for the realization of the films (capable of heavily influencing especially as regards the special effects) now for other factors, including plots that are too often rambling or overly confusing.

Yet in some cases, as already indicated in our review of Tokyo Ghoul, it was decided to go in a different direction than the standard linked to productions of this type (a modus operandi that did not spare even the American adaptation of Death Note) , trying to maintain some fidelity with the manga / anime’s Sui Ishida managing at the same time to be usable also for people totally fasting from the original work.

The direct sequel to the first film, Tokyo Ghoul S, has wisely decided to continue moving in the direction of the previous work, putting the protagonist Ken Kaneki at the center of the scene, this time dealing with a ghoul different from all the others.

A particular opponent

In the dark fantasy world of Tokyo Ghoul, set in an alternate present, the human race has been targeted by some monstrous beings – the eponymous ghouls of the title – eager to feed on the only food edible for them: people.

After what was seen in the first film, the introverted protagonist Ken Kaneki has managed to find his own dimension in the Antiiku, a café run by ghouls not really so ruthless.

The work, however, from the very first minutes informs us that the climate of apparent serenity could soon be broken by a very dangerous individual, tale Shuu Tsukiyama alias Gourmet, whose main objective seems to be to search for new and wonderful flavors with every means at its disposal.

The opening of the work succeeds in showing us the deeply disturbed nature of the character in a very short time, between gentleman and homicidal maniac.Emblematic from this point of view are the successful scenes (however short) in which we will see Tsukiyama enjoying delicious dishes – at least for him – based on human flesh. Gourmet’s obsession with the search for new flavors will lead him to meet Ken Kaneki live who, unbeknownst to him, will become his primary target due to the unique smell he emanates, given that the protagonist is also half human.

If, however, the first film, also referring to numerous cult moments of the anime, tried to focus on a large number of characters, this sequel has instead veered on a more marked minimalism, without therefore dominating the viewer with different events and characters focusing instead on Tsukiyama’s sick and morbid relationship with Kaneki.

Although Gourmet is actually considered by the members of the Anteiku as a dangerous ghoul (a detail that is also reiterated to the protagonist by his ally Touka), Kaneki at first seems to overlook this aspect, especially because of his not very expansive soul that the villain will decide to take advantage of it.

The latter, in fact, exploiting the protagonist’s passion for reading (in a similar way to what the ghoul Rize did in the past), succeeds with a stratagem to make him let his guard down, at the same time trying not to make him understand in any way the his true intentions.

The film thus contrasts the two characters from beginning to end, while at the same time trying to push the viewer to reflect on the same. moral conduct of the ghouls, through hints of reflections that are anything but trivial.

The borderline society of monsters, in some moments, will not seem to be so different from the human one, since even among the Ghouls there will be some better than others, leading Kaneki himself to wonder why many of his fellows fail to feel any kind of empathy towards men.

Love and death

The film, which starts very well thanks to an impressive introduction (and the good idea of ​​showing the summary of previous events by scrolling the main frames of the first film in the background), slows down quite markedly during the central part, however managing to recover in the second half.

Fans of the opera may be able to turn up their noses about the general plot (especially due to the absence of many characters from the second and third season) although in reality the choice to focus almost exclusively on Tsukiyama (or rather its first version) is is actually revealed to be optimal so as to reach a very wide range of audiences, perhaps completely unaware of what is narrated in the manga or anime.

Compared to the previous film, Tokyo Ghoul S decides to focus a little less on action in favor of numerous dialogue sequences and introspective moments.

In general, however, the work manages to entertain the viewer well for its entire duration, thanks to the characterization of the main villain, who on more than one occasion will really give the idea of ​​being a psychopathic serial killer tied in a morbid way to Kaneki.

The bond between the two thus becomes the beating heart of this sequel, in which we will see the protagonist committed not only to fight to save himself but also to come to the rescue of the people who are close to him. Touka herself will prove to be fundamental during the film, also thanks to the long and exhaustive final fight in which we will see her fight alongside the protagonist.

Despite a not expensive budget, the film manages to defend itself well also from the technical side, thanks to an acceptable CGI and satisfactory practical effects.

Also noteworthy is the level of violence present (more marked than seen in the first film), since on more than a few occasions the work will show us a quite splatter soul, albeit without exaggerating.

The same character design of the characters turns out to be quite inspired, thanks to the right mix of extravagant elements and others more anchored to reality, with a note of merit for the mask worn by Tsukiyama, able to give the villain a mysterious and disturbing aura.