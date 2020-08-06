Tokyo Ghoul: ryoii_ich creates a very faithful albino Ken Kaneki cosplay

Share it:

From the conclusion of the manga and the anime, Tokyo Ghoul it is slowly losing ground among the most popular titles in the Rising Sun. An accomplice of this drop in trends is also a television adaptation far below expectations, with a technical sector deeply questionable if compared to the glories of the first season.

Yet despite this, the franchise still remains one of the most popular series in recent years, with strong millionaire sales that have allowed its author to take a long and well-deserved break. Currently, in fact, Sui Ishida has not yet announced his new project despite having been looking for a new concpet for some time, all without neglecting rest. The last part of Tokyo Ghoul he required the sensei numerous energies that led him several times to a nervous breakdown, which is why it is taking longer than usual before going back to the magazine.

Who, however, has not forgotten the work are the most loyal fans who, even today, continue to occasionally dedicate brilliant manifestations of themed creativity. In this regard, we could not fail to share with you the latest interpretation curated by the artist ryoii_ich who tried to propose in reality, in a particularly successful result, the protagonist of the franchise, Ken Kaneki. The cosplay in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays the albino variant of Kaneki complete with sekigan.

And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.