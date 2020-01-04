Tokyo Ghoul: Ken Keneki comes to life in this splendid fan-made 3DCG animation

Share it:

Tokyo Ghoul, the saga that made the artificial monsters created by Sui Ishida, had a good year in 2019 thanks to the distribution of the new film Tokyo Ghoul S and the publication of the video game Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call To Exist. The increase in popularity has also rekindled the interest of some longtime fans, and it is precisely in this regard that we decided to show you the creation of a Reddit user.

Rikognition, this is the nickname of the artist, published in the subreddit r / Anime a wonderful 3DCG animation by Ken Kaneki, SS-class ghoul as well as protagonist of Ishida's work. The result, as you can see at the bottom, convinced the other fans by getting over 10,000 upvotes.

The anime of Tokyo Ghoul it has never been able to reach the level of popularity of sacred monsters such as Naruto, ONE PIECE or Dragon Ball, but after the publication of its first season it had stellar success both in Japan and in the West. Unfortunately, the deviation from the manga with the adaptation of the second season and further production problems definitively condemned the television series.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this creation in 3DCG? Let us know with a comment! In case you are fans of the young protagonist then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at this wonderful Tokyo Ghoul action figure.