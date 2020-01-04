Entertainment

Tokyo Ghoul: Ken Keneki comes to life in this splendid fan-made 3DCG animation

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Tokyo Ghoul, the saga that made the artificial monsters created by Sui Ishida, had a good year in 2019 thanks to the distribution of the new film Tokyo Ghoul S and the publication of the video game Tokyo Ghoul: Re Call To Exist. The increase in popularity has also rekindled the interest of some longtime fans, and it is precisely in this regard that we decided to show you the creation of a Reddit user.

Rikognition, this is the nickname of the artist, published in the subreddit r / Anime a wonderful 3DCG animation by Ken Kaneki, SS-class ghoul as well as protagonist of Ishida's work. The result, as you can see at the bottom, convinced the other fans by getting over 10,000 upvotes.

The anime of Tokyo Ghoul it has never been able to reach the level of popularity of sacred monsters such as Naruto, ONE PIECE or Dragon Ball, but after the publication of its first season it had stellar success both in Japan and in the West. Unfortunately, the deviation from the manga with the adaptation of the second season and further production problems definitively condemned the television series.

READ:  Vikings 6 Punctuation Rotten Tomatoes 100

And what do you think of it? Do you like this creation in 3DCG? Let us know with a comment! In case you are fans of the young protagonist then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at this wonderful Tokyo Ghoul action figure.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.