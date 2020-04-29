Entertainment

Tokyo Ghoul: a new line of Ken Kaneki masks is now available

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
In Italy in recent months there has been a real one mask hunt, essential garrison in Coronavirus times. The shortage of surgical masks has been a central problem since the appearance of the pandemic, and many Italians have decided to solve the problem using the old technique of do-it-yourself.

The problem is obviously present in countries all over the world, and the growth in demand has attracted the attention of several retailers. Among many, the famous American chain Hot Topic has decided to meet the needs of the masses by selling one new set of Tokyo Ghoul masks, inspired by the iconic facial mask of the protagonist Ken Kaneki.

The masks do not represent, of course, suitable protection from Coronavirus as it does not comply with the minimum health requirements imposed by theFDA, but remain an accessory potentially appreciated by all fans of the most famous ghoul in the world.

Hot Topic also distributes in Italy, after paying the shipping fees. You can click on the link available at the bottom to take a look at the templates and inform yourself about the costs for international shipping, or wait, as always, for the product to be distributed by some Italian company. The current price is around 12 euros per mask.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! In case you were an anime fan then, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at this wonderful action figure of Tokyo Ghoul and the live performance of TK, author of the historic opening Unravel.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

