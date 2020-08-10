Tokyo from La Casa di Carta ignites social media with a sexy photo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Úrsula Corberó of La Casa di Carta continues to enchant her followers on Instagram with provocative shots in which she appears semi-naked or in particularly skimpy clothes, showing off all the beauty of her statuesque body.

The young Spanish actress always knows how to make people talk about herself and stay on the crest of the wave, especially thanks to a particularly magnetic face and a body that certainly does not go unnoticed. Although filming of La casa di Carta 5 has just begun, the beautiful Úrsula has found the time to post an extremely sensual photo of her on social media.

The interpreter of Tokyo she appears in fact just as naked as her mother made her, covered simply by a mini silp with laces. One hand covers the breast while the other is placed on the head. The sullen, almost bored face is directed right towards the goal. The only accessory present are the shoes of a purple color. The compliments of colleagues and simple followers are wasted and not even one is missing like by Chiara Ferragni.

Like her, the interpreter from Rio finally seems to be at ease with her body. Miguel Herrán in fact, after having published a photo of him shirtless, he admitted that he was finally able to accept his flaws and that he was finally more confident in showing himself in public without too much fear.