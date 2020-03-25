Tokyo: first postponement and first Olympic Games in odd year

Share it:

It is the first time in history that a olympic event it is postponed for one year and, therefore, it will be the first time that they are held in an odd year, despite the fact that their nomenclature will be maintained.

The first Olympic Games of the modern era began in Athens in 1896. Since then, they have been held 28 editions of the Olympic Games. Those of Tokyo 2020 will be the games of the XXXII Olympiad, a concept that includes the four years that elapse between each edition of the Olympic Games (according to the Olympic card "the Summer Olympics are held in the first year of the Olympiad and the winter ones in the third").

There are three Olympics that did not have their edition of the Olympic Games on the occasion of the two great world wars: the ones of Berlin 1916 on the occasion of World War I nor those of Helsinki 1940 neither London 1944 on the occasion of World War II.

They are the only three editions that could not be held due to the international situation that affected all areas of life and also the highest international competition.

Each Olympic cycle has been affected by what was happening in society: the Great Depression caused by the American financial crisis affected those of Los Angeles 1932, Spanish athletes did not participate in Berlin 1936 At the outbreak of the Civil War in Spain, German athletes were banned from participating in London 1948 after Nazism, in 1952 the Soviet Union and Israel debuted, in Moscow 1980, the US led a boycott, along with 65 other allied countries, in protest of the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union and, four years later, in Los Angeles 1984, it was the former USSR and thirteen other allied countries of communism who boycotted the Olympics in response to what happened four years earlier.

One of the most critical moments was in the edition of Munich in 1972 when a attempt The Olympic Village, in the midst of the event, put the Olympic movement in check and ended with eleven members of the Israeli delegation killed by a Palestinian terrorist command.

There is only one case in history until today in which the Olympic Games had two venues in two cities, two countries and two different continents. It was in 1956. The Olympic Games were organized in Melbourne, first Games in Oceania and in the southern hemisphere. The Australian six-month quarantine law for the entry of horses prevented horse racing from proceeding normally. Stockholm, in Sweden, hosted the equestrian events six months before the great event was held in Australia. It is the only case in the history of a shared headquarters, something that could occur in the future with the change in regulations for the choice of new venues.

The Olympic Games have been held every four years since 1896 except on the three occasions that it coincided with the two great world wars. In 1916, the games of the sixth Olympiad had to be held in Berlin but were canceled for the first time in history at the outbreak of World War I. The same happened with the editions of the twelfth and thirteenth Olympics, in 1940 and 1944, on the occasion of the Second World War. Tokyo and London they had to have hosted both Olympics.