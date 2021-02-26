Tokyo Comes Against Laws Imposing Time Limits On Video Games

Yesterday, the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, proclaimed that it would not support any type of ordinance or law that restricts the playing time of video games for children and adolescents. In March 2020, Kagawa prefecture in southern japan implemented an ordinance limiting video game time to just 60 minutes on school days and 90 minutes on weekends and holidays.

Koike, who initially supported Kagawa’s measures somewhat, spoke out against the ordinance at a session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly on February 24, explaining that after reviewing the research and findings, she or her government does not intend to impose restrictions that are not based on scientific merit. Instead, Tokyo has organized educational workshops that address the problem of game addiction that also respects the independence of both children and adults.

The independent member (not affiliated with any political party) Yoshiyuki Kurishita supported Koike’s answer but criticized the governor for her changing views on the issue, saying that she is well versed in using the media for her own benefit by getting positive public opinions on issues, like this one.

The original measures against continued use of video games were met with harsh criticism from local residents in Kagawa Prefecture, with a mother and son duo suing the government, and the local Kagawa Bar Association saying the ordinance could violate the right to self-determination established in Article 13 of the Constitution of Japan. Even the local television station KSB found discrepancies in the prefectural government’s public discussion forum.

With Japan’s capital region against the measures, this should stop any spread of the measures across Japan for the time being, allowing people of all ages to take their time pulling weeds in Animal Crossing or find out who the impostor is in Among Us.

Source: NetLab

© ITmedia, Inc.