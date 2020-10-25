Tokyo Babylon will receive an anime adaptation in 2021, the first trailer is online

King Amusement Creative recently announced that Tokyo Babylon, famous manga shonen’ai written by the group of Japanese authors CLAMP, will receive an anime adaptation in the course of 2021 made by the animation studio GoHands (K, Hand Shakers). At the top of the news you can take a look at the first official trailer.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Tokyo Babylon is a manga published in the early 90s and composed of 7 volumes, distributed in Italy by Planet Manga. The synopsis reads as follows: “It is 1991, the Japanese speculative bubble period is about to end and an aura of elegance and wealth remains in the streets. But underground, the evil spirits celebrate and prepare to invade the Land of the Rising Sun. Stopping them is the task of Subaru and Hokuto, the heirs of the Sumeragi family, the only ones able to defeat the forces of evil thanks to the magical art of onmyodo“.

The new adaptation should, according to what has been revealed so far, partially detach itself from the original story, since it will be set in 2021. For the moment no further information has been revealed, so it is difficult to say whether this is a reboot or simply a remake set in recent times. New details will be revealed in the coming months.

In case you are looking for more recent anime, instead, we advise you to take a look at the list of the best autumn 2020 releases, including the highly anticipated fourth season of The Attack of the Giants.