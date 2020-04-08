Tokyo author Ghoul publishes new drawings: is he preparing to return with a manga?
Tokyo author Ghoul publishes new drawings: is he preparing to return with a manga?
April 8, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Maria Rivera
Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Tokyo author Ghoul publishes new drawings: is he preparing to return with a manga?
- Javier Aguirre: "We live in a bubble, there are people who live daily and that hurts"
- Kit Harrington would sport the outfit from the Black Knight comics on Eternals
- Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka and the others struggle with Coronavirus and toilet paper
- Jar Jar Binks could appear in the series
- Eugenio Derbez and his joke to Omar Fayad, husband of his former Victoria Ruffo
- Samsung invents a virtual touch panel to facilitate the use of the mobile with one hand: this way you can install it
- Lucca Comics & Games 2020: will the event be held regularly?
Add Comment