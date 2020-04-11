Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee doubts "if the pandemic can be controlled" before the new dates

The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, rescheduled for the summer of 2021, doubts "if it will be possible to control the pandemic" before those new dates, as admitted by its executive director at a press conference.

"I don't think anyone can say whether it will be possible to control the pandemic by July or not. We are not in a position to clearly answer that question. " Toshiro Muto said by videoconference last Friday.

"We made the decision to postpone the Games for a year, so all we can do is work hard to prepare. We sincerely hope that by next year humanity has been able to overcome the crisis ", stressed about efforts to combat COVID-19.

"Instead of thinking about the Games now, we must make the greatest efforts in this regard. Humanity must gather all its technology and wisdom to develop treatments, medicines and vaccines," Muto said.