Tokyo 2020 is an enigma: it may be with an audience, it may be without an audience … or it may not be

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be canceled due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. (EFE)

Tokyo It should be the center of the world these days, on the way to the inauguration the July 24 of about Olympic Games in the most populous city on the planet. But you already know that there will be no Games this year, than Tokyo 2020 It will be in 2021. That is what the International Olympic Committee (IOC), although this week, after the first virtual general assembly in its history, something as obvious as it was disturbing was clear: the Games may never take place.

The games of Tokyo, of the July 23 to August 8, 2021, could be celebrated with public, with little public or without public. Or they could be canceled, they might not exist.

The Olympic world depends on behavior of the coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of a vaccine, but it is also pending what happens in U.Sof yes Donald Trump is reelected or not. Because everyone looks at Tokyo, but six months after those Games there are some in China, the winter ones of Beijing 2022.

Yes Tokyo falls, will also fall Beijingsaid the Canadian Richard Pound, the oldest member of the IOC: "We just don't know what the conditions will be like in a year". That is why the government of Senegal decided to put the bandage before the wound and Dakar 2022 Youth Games will be in 2026.

Thomas Bach, the German who presides over the IOC, led the virtual assembly from its offices in Lausanne, which closed this Friday: "The truth is that until the last minute I was very nervous, I did not know if everything would work well technically".

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in the first remote session of the organism's history (REUTERS)

Global video conferencing worked, but Bach he admitted his limits when asked what he thinks the Tokyo Games: “We cannot go into the details yet, in many countries it is not yet known when and how you should wear a mask. If we do not know in many countries what will happen tomorrow, how are we going to know in detail something about the most complex event to organize in the world? There are many potential developments, but we don't have a solution today. Asking for details today is a long wait, I'm afraid. ”

Japan there is not an explosion of cases of COVID-19, and its fatality rate is shockingly low, 0.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. But the virus is unpredictable, and the problem is not Japan anyway, a country known for its obsessive hygiene and a tradition of social estrangement: The problem with the Olympics is that they are the largest mass celebration on the entire planet, a place that concentrates hundreds of thousands of people from all countries of the world.

What would happen if by then COVID-19 strongly affected a number of countries and not others? How would the IOC avoid harming some countries and benefiting others? Are Games possible under these conditions? Questions still unanswered. Even the opening ceremony itself, the highlight of the Games, is in doubt.. There are proposals to reduce it and make it lighter for participants and the public. For many athletes, parading in the stadium is the dream of their life on the opening day of the Games. And I could stay in it, in a dream.

Bach, who confirmed that he will seek reelection in 2021, knows of the requests to carry out a slimmed opening ceremony, but the head of Olympism made it clear that he does not like the idea.

"Simplifying the opening ceremony is something that is in the hands of the organizing committeeBut this ceremony is the opportunity to introduce the country to the world, to show the culture and hospitality of Japan, also to present the Olympic values ​​and turn these Games into a unique opportunity for athletes. I am sure that the organizing committee will find the right balance between adapting the ceremony to a, let's hope, post-crown world, and the Olympic needs ”.

Games with less spectators or without spectators? Bach He kicked the ball out again: “It is too early to say anything. That there are fewer spectators is not what we want, we want to see stadiums full of enthusiastic spectators, and in that we work ”.

It is not, however, the intention of the organizers of Tokyo 2020, that after the frustration of this year they prefer to have Games to not having them. Toshiro Muto, the head of the organizing committee, said weeks ago that Tokyo will opt for a version "Simplified" of the Games, which will be held “Without great splendor”.

The problem with the Olympic Games is that they are the largest mass celebration on the entire planet (EFE)

The world of Covid blew up the plans of the IOC, which rely heavily on the Games to sustain themselves budget. A definitive cancellation of Tokyo, followed by that of Beijing, would be a very hard blow to its finances. That is why in Lausanne they seek "Pamper" your sponsors and they launched a “Virtual olympic festival” with Airbnb, which joined the group of sponsors months before the pandemic broke out.

As if I didn't have enough trouble with the pandemic, Bach faces a ghost that sounds like a thing of the past: an olympic boycott.

There is a wing of the Republican Party which has been urging the Trump government to declare a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Games.

"I tabled a resolution in the Senate calling on the International Olympic Committee to take away the 2022 Games from Beijing. I also asked NBC not to televise them unless they leave Communist China. No one is interested in supporting the Uighurs and against one of the worst human rights violators worldwide. Would they have hosted the Olympics for Germany in 1944? Or Cambodia in 1976? Of course not, "he wrote Rick Scott, Republican senator from Florida, in a column for the Washington Post.

"We should not hold the world's largest sports competition in a country that is committing genocide against its Muslim population and stripping Hong Kong citizens of their civil liberties. ”

Bach, gold fencing in Montreal ’76, could not defend that title in Moscow ’80 because the then West Germany adhered to the US-led boycott to the Games in Russia. German is allergic to boycotts: "Boycotts and discrimination based on nationality or political reasons are, once again, a real danger".

Bach's warning is "reversible," it applies to both the United States and China. Pound explained it clearly: Perhaps the problem is not that of the United States calling for a boycott, but that of China excluding Americans from the Games for not being able to control the coronavirus in its territory and among its population.

"And it must be taken into account that at least one of the two American parties is planning an electoral campaign that is totally anti-China"he stressed.

Gerardo Werthein, President of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), will form part of the IOC Executive Committee (REUTERS)

The general assembly, number 136 in the history of the IOC, brought good news for Olympism in Latin America. The Argentinian Gerardo Werthein He was chosen by his colleagues as one of two new additions to the Executive Committee, the effective governing body of Olympism. There, along with Bach and 13 other colleagues, Werthein will have a voice and vote in the most important decisions and delicate from the Olympic world.

The IOC grew to 104 members with the incorporation of five new members, including the Cuban María de la Caridad Colón Ruenes, gold in javelin throw in Moscow ’80. Like the other four new members, including the British Sebastian Coe the princess Reema Bandar al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to Washington, Colon Ruenes He had to take the Olympic oath before the cameras and sign the certificate confirming it as a member.

It was not, however, a simple process. The former Cuban athlete exhibited a confusion of papers and terrible sound in the Havana office from which she connected with Lausanne. While taking the oath to others, Bach must have given him a little more time to find the letter to sign. He finally did it, and with 39 out of 104 members, the female representation quota at the IOC rose to 37.5%. Seven years ago, when Bach became president, he was 21.3.

