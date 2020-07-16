Tokyo 2020: IOC announced changes to the athlete classification system for the Olympics

Share it:

A few days before one year until the next 2020 Tokyo OlympicsAfter the postponement of the coronavirus pandemic to 2021, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that there will be modifications in the classification formats for athletes who have not yet obtained their place to compete in the event that will begin on July 23 next year.

After close work with international federations from different disciplines, the IOC established new guidelines for athletes to compete for available places. It is important to remember that at the time the postponement of Tokyo 2020 was confirmed, there were 57% confirmed places.

The first note of the new classification system established that there are four sports that ended their classification and quotas have already been assigned for athletes, depending on the places available according to each continent. The disciplines are: cycling (route and track), equestrian (dressage, contest and jump), field hockey and softball female.

Beyond these sports, a new closing date for the classification calendar for the next Olympic Games in the Japanese capital: it will be the June 29, 2021. July 5, 18 days before the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, will be the decisive day for the final registrations that will be carried out by the National Committees of each nation that competes in Tokyo 2020.

Thoms Bach, President of the IOC (Reuters)

The sports that still have their classification system open are the archery, artistic swimming, baseball male, 3×3 basketball, boxing, rafting (slalom and speed), ornamental jumps, fencing, soccer, Golf, gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic and springboard), handball, karate, open waters, modern pentathlon, rugby seven, candle, threw, climbing, surf, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and water polo.

Within this list, there are two disciplines that were exempt from changes in the ages of potential athletes participating, taking into account the postponement of the Games. At boxing, athletes must have been born between January 1, 1980 and December 31, 2002. While in the soccerThe IOC confirmed that players who were entitled to compete in July 2020 will remain eligible in July 2021. The maximum age for the men's event was 23, but for Tokyo 2020 it will be 24. In addition, the rule of having three athletes per team without age restrictions is still valid.

Regarding the adjustments to the classification systems, the rowing, swimming, badminton, skateboarding, taekwondo and wrestling federations made small adjustments such as the extension of the periods to obtain minimum marks, clarifications of the process of reallocation of the places that athletes do not use and the adaptation of the calendars for the next year. Federations from five other disciplines – athletics, cycling (BMX freestyle, BMX racing and mountain biking), weightlifting, basketball and judo – carried out important settings to define what will be their system for obtaining the remaining positions according to the schedule of competencies.

