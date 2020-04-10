Toei to the fans: "What is the best Dragon Ball villain?" The Top 3 goes worldwide!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Three iconic Dragon Ball villain have entered and exited worldwide Twitter trends in the past 24 hours, literally driving fans of the opera crazy Akira Toriyama. But why did Freeza and two other Goku enemies end up in the trending topics of the day?

Toei Animation, the animation studio responsible for the anime adaptation of Dragon Ball, yesterday published a collage with nine of the largest villains in the series: Raditz, Dr. Gero, Majin Buu, Cell, Freezer, the Ginew Team, Nappa, Garlic Jr. and finally Broly, asking fans of choose their three favorites.

Needless to say, thousands of fans have started tweeting to support their Top 3, thus contributing to the achievement of trends. To find out the name of the winners, just take a look at the posts at the bottom of the article, but we anticipate that you could be enormously surprised!

And what do you think of it? What are your favourites? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you spend five minutes of your time to take a look at the wonderful Dragon Ball Z fan art dedicated to the clash between Goku and Freeza and the beautiful tribute of the American wrestler Rhea Ripley .