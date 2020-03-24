Toei reveals the big secret behind the Dragon Ball GT title

Share it:

After the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, the franchise on the seven spheres did not end, at least in terms of animation. In fact, Toei Animation prepared the original anime Dragon Ball GT, nowadays considered non-canon because of Dragon Ball Super but which has certainly continued to excite entire generations of fans.

At the moment Dragon Ball GT appears as anime comic in Japanese stores, but there has always been a sort of mystery around the title. Many fans have actually wondered what "GT" was for, specifically to differentiate the anime from its predecessors Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. A tweet from Toei Animation of 23 March 2020 confirms one of the hypotheses of a group of fans.

In fact, most of the anime's supporters were between two possibilities: "Galaxy Tour"or"Grand Tour"and the winners are those of the second category. As you can see at the bottom, Toei Animation asks opera fans to jump on the Grand Tour that Goku, Trunks and Pan perform through the boundless space and on unknown planets.

The Dragon Ball franchise is continuing with the midquel, Dragon Ball Super, currently published on V-Jump. However, there is no lack of citations to Dragon Ball GT even in video games such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.