Toei Animation publishes the trailer for Digimon Adventure: Psi, unveiled on the day of release

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna has ended an adventure. The film aired in Japanese theaters ended the cycle of stories that started in 1999 with Digimon Adventures. But the brand of digital monsters that has always competed with Pokémon certainly does not end here. In fact, the series is about to arrive Digimon Adventure: Psi.

There Toei Animation he had already revealed some information about this anime that will start in April 2020: it will be a reboot and we will therefore see the Digi-Chosen Tai, Matt, Sora and the others struggling with a completely new story. This is also confirmed by the first trailer of Digimon Adventure: Psi following the teaser published a few weeks ago.

In the video you can see above we see the beginning of the narration of Digimon Adventure: Psi with Tai again a primary school student together with his friends. After a brief moment in which we see the famous symbol of courage in the shape of a stylized sun, Tai meets Koromon who then will become an Agumon. In the clip there are also several battle scenes that alternate between real and digital world.

The Digimon Adventure trailer: Psi also confirms the release date: April 5, 2020. To take care of the anime there will be Masato Mitsuka to direct, Atsuhiro Tomioka to the script, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru to character design and Akihiro Asanuma chief animator. A card game created for the occasion will also debut alongside the anime.