Todibo leaves on loan to Schalke 04 for 1.5 million euros

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
The Football Club Barcelona has officially announced that the French center Jean-Clair Todibo leaves ceded until the end of the season to Schalke 04 German, a team that will take care of the player's card and will pay 1.5 million for said transfer.

The Catalan team has also announced that the German team saves an option to buy Todibo by 25 million euros and another five more in variables.

In addition, in the event that Schalke 04 exercises such a purchase option, Barça also saves an option of repurchase for 50 million euros and another ten more in variables.

