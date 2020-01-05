Entertainment

Todd Phillips wants to see a Batman movie based on Joker's Gotham

January 5, 2020
Although we already know that the movie Joker from Todd Phillips does not host any connection with the rest of the films of the DC Universe, its director would like to see a story of Batman based on the Gotham we saw in his work.

What kind of Caped Crusader would come from Arthur Fleck's gritty city?

As the filmmaker commented to Variety during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, "It's a beautiful Gotham. What I'd like to see someone approach is how Batman looks like that Gotham."

The Joker script has been published online recently and it shows numerous extra scenes that bring certain nuances to the film. Also own Joaquin Phoenix, actor who gave life to Arthur Fleck, has confessed that one of the deleted scenes was the one that made him find the sincerity of the character.

In view of the numerous cuts that the final assembly of the film has undergone, one would expect a version of the director to see the light one day.

However, Joker has been one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 and one of the great candidates for the Golden Globe and the Oscars.

