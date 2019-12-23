Todd Phillips says Arthur Fleck may not be the real Joker

Share it:

Todd Phiillips, the director of Joker, well I could already have some idea in the face of a possible sequel to one of the great films of 2019. Either that, or simply speaking to us about a theory that I already had in mind when the first one was made. The fact is that he just suggested that Arthur Fleck might not be the real Joker. Who would it be but?

In any case, the information does not come from a statement by Phillips, but rather from the extras presented in the recent DVD and Blu-Ray version of the film. In them, the director has included a series of images of the style "behind the cameras". All of them commented by himself along with Joaquin Phoenix and other team members.

The most curious thing is that after compiling some of those comments (via Comicbook), what is most surprising is that question they have raised regarding Arthur Fleck. This is what Phillips says in the comments: "There are many ways to watch this movie, maybe he is not the real Joker. This is just a vision of the character's origins. It's just a version that a man is telling in a room inside a mental institution, I don't know if that makes him the most reliable narrator in the world. ".

Basically, what Phillips would be suggesting is that nothing Fleck himself has (which has mental problems) is true. Somehow, he would be telling us that he imagines the story he tells as a narrator during the movie, just as he imagined certain scenes from it.

On the other hand, these extras also talk long and hard about the intention that the creative team had when making the film. Above all, when it comes to capturing a villain from the most sociological point of view: "It's interesting to think, why does he act like that? What made him like that? Basically that has been the intention of the film from the beginning, it's not so much a huge analysis about today's world, it's really what makes someone like that? And with this character, I just liked his feeling of chaos and disorder. ".

