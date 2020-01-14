Todd Phillips Appreciates Oscar's Joker Nominations

Share it:

Yesterday they were made public the Oscar 2020 nominations, with the consequent reactions both by the nominees and the press. In a list where we have several nominations for the Spanish 'Pain and Glory', the war drama of Sam Mendes '1917', the ninth tape of Quentin Tarantino, 'The Irish'by Martin Scorsese or the award-winning Korean' Parasites 'could not be missing either'Joker'. Tape Todd Phillips starring Joaquin Phoenix It has been one of the stories with the greatest impact this 2019, both among the public and among critics.

Of relentless literary beauty, the plot of 'Joker' is a superhero story told for the first time with a radically different perspective. To his story that makes us fall into the deception of seeing the villain become a victim, we must add an impeccable performance by Phoenix and a masterful guide behind the camera of its director. They already told us at the Festival of Cannes that 'Joker' was going to give a lot to talk about, because the tape was erected with the Golden lion. And now the Academy has granted him 11 nominations, neither more nor less.

It was Todd Phillips himself who wanted to make a message of public thanks to such recognition, because it is the film that based on a comic has achieved greater nominations in the history of Hollywood. Therefore, the director soon thanked the Academy for confidence, highlighting in his message that he owes a lot to his protagonist, Phoenix, who, of course, is nominated in his category:

"Joker started as an idea, an experiment really: could we adopt an" independent approach "to a studio film with a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we are seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy until the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius Joaquin Phoenix and all my amazing collaborators. We are more than honored that our colleagues in the film community have accepted the film and its message ", the filmmaker has published.

The Oscar 2020 gala will take place next February 9 – the early morning of 10 for Spain – at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. And as it happened last year, the awards ceremony will have no host.