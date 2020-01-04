Todd Phillips already thinks of a Batman for his Joker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the beginning, both Todd Phillips as Joaquin Phoenix talked about ‘Joker’ as a unique movie, isolated and conclusive. However, if the final epilogue seemed to leave the door open for a continuation, its huge box office success and his great recognition, point to the contrary. As ‘Joker’ was beating record after record for an R-rated movie, the questions were falling and Phillips' answers have long since been so absolute. Since last November we know that the sequel to ‘Joker’ is already brewing. However, there is no news that this small and dark universe is going to unite with the rest of DC.

Although in the movie little Bruce Wayne appears, with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson creating a whole Batman on their own, nothing pointed to the supposed "Joker 2" going to include the bat man. But Phillips, who throughout this process has been releasing information little by little, has just talked to Variety about what would your Joker's Batman look like. Speak, of course, hypothetically. But just thinking about it already means that we are closer to seeing it come true than before.

It is a beautiful Gotham. What I would like someone to do is the Batman of this Gotham. I am not saying that I will do it. The interesting thing about including Batman in our movie was "What kind of Batman would create this Gotham?" That's all I mean by that.

Maybe Matt Reeves should take it as a hint while creating his ‘The Batman’. Perhaps, too, someone completely convinces Phillips and Phoenix to return again and DC removes a relevant enemy from its catalog. Although, if we think about it, the Gotham of Phillips and Arthur of Phoenix with society in general is enough for them.