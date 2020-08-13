Todd McFarlane thinks of a new animated series on the historic character

Share it:

It has been several months since the latest statements from the creator of Spawn, meanwhile Todd McFarlane revealed that he is thinking of a new animated series dedicated to his famous comic book character.

In 1997 the HBO network together with Todd McFarlane produces a series of cartoons inspired by the American author's comics. Composed of eighteen episodes divided into three different seasons, the work manages to have some success among fans, becoming one of the first animated series for adults. Meanwhile, the author participated in the podcast entitled "Joe Q's Mornin 'Warm Up", in which he discussed his own future plans for the franchise: "Yesterday I had a discussion on the animated series with a large and important animation studio, so something is moving on this side.".

Todd McFarlane then continued responding to criticism from some fans: "I know people tell me, Todd, you keep talking about the Spawn movie and Hollywood but nothing happens, but it's not true. Especially since work on the series is now suspended". We are sure that the news will please all fans, eager to see them again adventures of Al Simmons, we also point out that the animated series of Spawn is available in the catalog of HBO.